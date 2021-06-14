Pre-season trophy win for Thornton Hibs

Thornton Hibs with the John Forsyth Trophy

Prior to kick-off, a minute's silence was impeccably observed as a mark of respect to Colin Kinnes – father of Glenrothes captain, Callum – who passed away last week.

The Hibs took the lead in the 19th minute after slack defending allowed Darren Ormiston to pass to Garry Thomson snr who had the simplest of tasks to guide the ball into the unguarded net.

Thomson snr was to turn provider when the Hibs doubled their lead just four minutes later as it was his free-kick that Craig Richardson spilled with Jamie McNeish reacting quickest to squeeze the loose ball over the line from close range.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Adam is challenged by Glens' Lea Schiavone

The home side knew that they had to up the ante if they were to get something from the game and they came close to reducing the deficit when Callum Kinnes slammed a fierce drive against the outside of the post following excellent build-up play involving Ryan McInnes and Charlie Denton.

They enjoyed better fortune in the 37th minute when Kyle Bell smashed a terrific free-kick beyond Callum Doran.

At half-time, Doran was replaced by Jordan Millar to give him some game-time, and he was called into action almost immediately to prevent a certain equaliser.

The Hibs regained their two-goal advantage in the 51st minute with Garry Thomson jnr shooting low beyond Richardson.

There were opportunities at both ends no further goals were scored leaving Garry Thomson snr to collect the trophy from John Forsyth jnr.

Glenrothes: Richardson, Kinnes, Lumsden, Grierson, Smart, McInnes, Schiavone, Denton, Honeyman, Bell, Fraser. Subs: King, McQuade, Walker, McKay, Russell.