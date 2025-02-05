Raith Rovers: Barry Robson says his side 'must get every detail right' against Celtic

Barry Robson takes Raith Rovers to Celtic Park this weekend (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson reckons his side ‘must get every detail right’ if they are to cause one of the biggest shocks in Scottish football history by knocking Celtic out of the Scottish Cup in this Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off at Parkhead.

Robson and his players – defeated 3-1 at Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic in the William Hill Championship last weekend – are massive 25/1 underdogs to win in 90 minutes at a Celtic side currently 10 points clear at the top of the Premiership after strolling to a 3-1 victory at Motherwell on Sunday.

And, when asked how he hopes to bridge the gulf taking on a Celtic side who have also qualified for a Champions League last 32 play-off against Bayern Munich under all-conquering manager Brendan Rodgers and have around 100 times the budget to Raith, Robson, 46, who made 55 playing appearances for the Hoops between 2008 and 2010, told the Fife Free Press: “Celtic have got super players. They're really quick, fast, aggressive, they've got a top manager.

"We need to make sure that we get every single detail right in the game and make sure that we're organised. We need a bit of luck.

"That's probably where we'll be at.

"And we need to make sure we make no mistakes and try and find a way to hurt them if we can which is always going to be difficult at Celtic Park. Especially the way Celtic are right now.

"They're flying, they're a machine, top players, great players, boys that are doing well.

"It is a tough game for us. I don't want the players just to go there and be in awe.

"I want them to go and try and fight and scrap and win. And do well, work for your club and put a good performance on.

"That's what I want to see. I think we need to go and, as I said, we need to defend really well first and foremost. And we need to make sure we make no mistakes and try and find a way to hurt them if we can which is always going to be difficult at Celtic Park.”

When asked if the fine display by fellow second tier outfit Falkirk – who led twice at Celtic before losing 5-2 in a Scottish League Cup quarter-final in September, Robson added: “Oh yeah, I would imagine so. I think we need to go and, as I said, we need to defend really well first and foremost.”