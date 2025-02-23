Raith Rovers' Euan Murray to cook for team-mate at 'Casa de Muzza'!

Euan Murray has vowed to cook for team-mate Aidan Connolly (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

When asked who the biggest joker at Raith Rovers is, Stark’s Park winger Aidan Connolly has no hesitation in putting forward defender Euan Murray, and the former Hartlepool United centre-back’s cooking talents could also soon be set to put a smile on Connolly’s face.

Although there is a big difference in height between the pair – 29-year-old Connolly is just 5ft 5’ while Murray, 30, is eight inches taller at 6ft 1’ – the pair share a love of wise cracks during the ‘car school’ they share to and from training with team-mates Scott Brown, Lewis Jamieson and Kai Montagu.

And a journey between neutral Cumbernauld and Kirkcaldy last week led to Murray revealing his hidden kitchen talent to the other lads.

Connolly told the Fife Free Press: "Big Muzza’s a good chef so I believe, so he says he's going to invite me round for some food, so I'll be on my way to get some free food soon.

Aidan Connolly reckons eating Murray's food 'could boost my game by three to five per cent' (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

"I think he calls his place in Ayrshire Casa de Muzza so I'm going to need to go over!

"I think Euan mixes up his dishes because he says he can cook anything.

"He's got a few dishes to be fair. He likes his pasta, he makes a few good pasta dishes and sends me some photos.

"I wouldn't mind one of his pasta dishes.

"Of course I think that extra protein will improve my performances for Raith Rovers!

"I think Euan is a good chef. I think he's been eating well, so if I can eat over at his it might give me an extra three or five per cent.

"I would say Euan is one of the funniest guys in our dressing room. I get on with the big man really well. Honestly, he's not right!”

In an article in this newspaper last week, Murray had insisted that – when team-mate Montagu’s Corsa is used for a car school drive – Connolly makes a point of sitting in the front passenger seat and reclining his seat back, thus cramping Murray’s space in the back and leaving the big man ‘feeling as if my shoulders are going out the window’.

But Connolly – who drives a Hyundai in the car school when it’s his turn, hit back: "The big man's full of rubbish there, he gets the front seat 90% of the time.

"There's two sides to every coin I think.

"Of course big Euan was in the front passenger seat, next to me. He was blabbering away, telling me about how he was making some healthy foods.”