Fankaty Dabo on the ball in last Saturday's 3-2 home loss to Greenock Morton (Pic by Alan Dalziel)

With his Raith Rovers contract set to expire in January, right-back Fankaty Dabo has told the Fife Free Press that he would be "open to talks" about potentially extending his contract in Kirkcaldy.

"I'm signed until January and we'll see what happens," said the 29-year-old former Coventry City and Forest Green Rovers ace. "God knows when potential talks will happen.

"But I'm really enjoying it up here. It's a good club and a good bunch of lads. I'm always open to talks with everyone, that's why I'm talking to you man!"

Dabo and his Raith mates were frustrated last Saturday when they lost 3-2 at home to Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship.

Dabo is enjoying his time in Kirkcaldy (Pic by Alan Dalziel)

After battling back from 2-0 down to two Filip Stuparevic goals to level via a Zak Delaney own goal and Dylan Easton penalty at Stark's Park, Neill Collins' hosts were sickened by Michael Garrity's injury time winner for Dougie Imrie's outfit.

"It was frustrating because I think we had prepared really well," Dabo said. "We just started the game really badly and then conceded almost a soft goal right at the end when we had been on top for the whole of the second half.

"It was just an annoying one but it's experience so hopefully we can make sure it doesn't happen again.

"Regardless of who we play, we have to display our quality. Because I feel like we're one of the better teams in the league. If we display that quality then we can 100% go on a winning run.”

Despite Rovers now being eight points behind the Championship's fourth-placed side Partick Thistle and the final Premiership play-off spot, Dabo was absolutely categorical when asked if he thinks Raith can bridge that gap come the end of the season in 22 games' time.

After last season’s fine achievement in reaching the play-off final under former manager Ian Murray – within which Raith lost 6-1 on aggregate to Ross County – Kirkcaldy fans had been hopeful that their team could go one better this term.

Dabo added: "One million per cent I think we can get fourth place. I think we've demonstrated how good a team we are in parts of this season.

"And I think if we can get that consistency through whole games I feel that we'll be fine.

"We are already a force to be reckoned with.

"Teams look at us and say: 'They're a good side'. Maybe the fans and press will get onside as well and work out that there's a very real possibility that we can do big things.

"There's been little chats between the players about how Raith nearly got up via the play-offs last season but I feel that it's easy to live in the past.

"I can do it and talk about my career, I was here, I was there, this and that happened.

"But I feel like the more we live in the past, the more we're struggling to grasp in the present.

"We are more focused on the results we've been having now, trying to make sure they're better and just keep the good ones coming."

When asked if he thinks there is any chance Raith could bridge the current 17-point gap to league leaders Falkirk, Dabo added: "Anything is possible in football but I think they have created a substantial lead whereby we just have to focus on ourselves and if we're to bridge the gap, we bridge the gap. If not we've just got to shoot our shot as high as we can and finish as high as we can.

"Neill Collins' managerial style is very good. The training is quite intense and quite direct when it needs to be. I'm enjoying it a lot.

"Scottish football is different to English football I think.

"English football is a lot more physical. There are a lot of people that are potentially a lot match stronger. I think that's just where it differs, the physicality of players.

"I don't think too much about standards. I just try to give the best account of myself in every possible way.”