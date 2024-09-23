Raith Rovers: Former English Championship right-back joins on short-term contract
Dabo, 28, was on the books of English League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers last season before being released.
He said after Raith training on Monday: "I'm delighted to be here and looking forward to getting back to playing and enjoying my football again. I've had a great first day with the boys and I can't wait to get properly started."
Raith manager Neill Collins said: "Fankaty has played a key role in a very strong Coventry City side only a year ago.
"His physical attributes of pace and power will add another dimension to our squad and I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching his impact in the final third.
"We are delighted that Fankaty has made the decision to join us at Stark's Park."
Having previously starred as a youth player at Chelsea, Dabo had a loan spell at Swindon Town before serving Dutch clubs Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam.
After moving to Coventry, he quickly established himself as a key player and was named their Player of the Year in the English League One title-winning 2019/20 season.
His performances that year also earned him a spot in the PFA League One Team of the Year, underlining his quality as one of the division’s best full-backs.
Fankaty starred for Coventry in the English Championship and was part of the side who were touching distance from Premier League football.
