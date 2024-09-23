Fankaty Dabo is paraded at Stark's Park (Pic by Capture Through the Lens)

Raith Rovers have completed their 10th summer signing with the acquisition of former Coventry City right-back Fankaty Dabo – who made 131 appearances for the Sky Blues between 2019 and 2023 – on a short term deal until January.

Dabo, 28, was on the books of English League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers last season before being released.

He said after Raith training on Monday: "I'm delighted to be here and looking forward to getting back to playing and enjoying my football again. I've had a great first day with the boys and I can't wait to get properly started."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith manager Neill Collins said: "Fankaty has played a key role in a very strong Coventry City side only a year ago.

"His physical attributes of pace and power will add another dimension to our squad and I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching his impact in the final third.

"We are delighted that Fankaty has made the decision to join us at Stark's Park."

Having previously starred as a youth player at Chelsea, Dabo had a loan spell at Swindon Town before serving Dutch clubs Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving to Coventry, he quickly established himself as a key player and was named their Player of the Year in the English League One title-winning 2019/20 season.

His performances that year also earned him a spot in the PFA League One Team of the Year, underlining his quality as one of the division’s best full-backs.

Fankaty starred for Coventry in the English Championship and was part of the side who were touching distance from Premier League football.