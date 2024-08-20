Raith Rovers land tough away tie in SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw
The tie looks to be a tough one for Raith – defeated 1-0 at home by eventual winners Airdrieonians in the semi-finals of last year’s tournament – after Ayr’s fine start to the new Championship season, with Scott Brown’s side currently top after winning each of their first three league games in 2024-25.
Ironically, Raith’s next fixture is in the league against Ayr at Somerset Park this Saturday.
The full third round draw is: Stranraer v Annan Athletic, East Fife v Dunfermline Athletic, Ayr United v Raith Rovers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Stirling Albion, East Kilbride v Cove Rangers, Peterhead v Dumbarton, Hamilton Academical v Dundee United B, Kelty Hearts v Elgin City, Partick Thistle v Alloa Athletic, The Spartans v Livingston, Arbroath v Montrose, Cowdenbeath v Greenock Morton, Rangers B v Fraserburgh, Stenhousemuir v Falkirk, Queen of the South v Airdrieonians, Queen's Park v Edinburgh City.
