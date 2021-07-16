Raith Rovers legend Iain Davidson looking forward to being back at Stark’s Park for testimonial

Iain Davidson playing for Raith Rovers against Alloa Athletic at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy in July 2016 (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Stark’s Park is hosting a testimonial for the veteran defender, kicking off at 7pm, and Premiership side Hibernian will be providing the opposition.

It’s sold out, but pay-per-view passes costing £10 are available at https://www.raith.tv/

Davidson, now with Brechin City, will be back in Raith colours for the evening, but it’s uncertain how much game-time he’ll get.

Former Hibs player James Keatings is also expected to be in the hosts’ squad.

The last time Raith, featuring current Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet up front at the time, and their Edinburgh opposition played was a Scottish Cup fifth-round match at the capital’s Easter Road in February 2019, with the hosts winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from Daryl Horgan, Vykintas Slivka and Marc McNulty.

Euan Murray scored Rovers’ consolation goal.

Nisbet, 24, is just one of many players and coaches to have spent time at both clubs.

John Hughes managed both, Jimmy Nicholl played for and managed the Fifers before becoming assistant and caretaker boss at Hibs and Grant Murray ended his playing career at Raith before taking on a player-manager role, later coaching at Easter Road.

Players to have turned out for both clubs in reecent years, besides Nisbet and Keatings, include Callum Crane, Lewis Allan, Jamie Gullan, Sean Mackie, Scott Robertson, Danny Handling, Martin Scott, Ross Laidlaw, Callum Booth, Kevin McCann, Fraser Mullen and Brian Graham.

Kirkcaldy-born Davidson, 37, played for Raith from 2004 to 2012 and 2015 to this summer, with a spell at Dundee in between, making 507 appearances all told for the Fifers.

Talking to Raith TV ahead of tonight’s game, he said: “I’m looking forward to it, very much so.

“It’s been a long time coming. I thought we weren’t going to get there again this season due to the circumstances that are happening in the world right now, but I’m just glad it’s now getting done.

“It’s a pity we couldn’t get more people in the door because I’m quietly confident we could have got around at least 3,000, and Hibs is one of the big clubs in Scotland and I’d like to think there’d be a lot of Raith Rovers fans turning up as well.