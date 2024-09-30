Raith Rovers' Lewis Stevenson in action against Falkirk's Alfredo Agyeman (Pic Michael Gillen)

Raith Rovers star Lewis Stevenson might not score many goals – his left footed ‘worldy’ into the top corner in the 3-3 home league draw against Hamilton Accies on September 21 is his only one in 12 Raith appearances – but when such strikes do arrive, they tend to be of the spectacular variety.

And 36-year-old Stevenson, who previously netted 10 times for Hibernian in his 600 appearances for the Hibees across 19 years before joining Rovers on a two-year deal this summer, reckons that solo goal for the Kirkcaldy club against John Rankin’s team is the best of the lot.

"I scored a couple of decent strikes at Hibs but that was probably my best one,” Stevenson told the Fife Free Press. "It was a good set-up from Jack Hamilton. The ball was in the air, I just kind of opened up and luckily it managed to sneak in at the post.

"It was a good finish and an important goal to get us back in the game.

Lewis Stevenson displays fine technique when scoring beauty to make it 1-1 during eventual 3-3 draw against Hamilton Accies recently (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"Some people told me they didn't even know why I was hitting a shot from there. But it opened up nicely and the ball had a nice wee bounce so it was decent.

"I don't really practice that kind of stuff in training. You can't really prepare too much for it. I like the one where I'm hitting across the ball as it kind of suits me better than the whippy ones.

"I have scored quite a lot with my left foot from outside the box. I scored one for Hibs against a Faroe Islands team in the Europa League. You couldn't see that one because it was so foggy!

"I scored one in Vaughany's (Lewis Vaughan’s) testimonial which was a decent strike.

"I scored one against Kilmarnock at Easter Road and I got one at Ibrox with my right foot as well."

Last Saturday's morale-boosting 1-0 home league win over Falkirk for Stevenson and co was in sharp contrast to the pain felt within the Raith dressing room following that game against Accies just seven days earlier.

With Stevenson’s fantastic strike levelling Accies’ penalty opener by Kevin O’Hara, the hosts went on to go 3-1 up through further goals by Finlay Pollock and Dylan Easton. But they were sickened when their South Lanarkshire visitors ‘stole’ a point thanks to goals by Connor Smith and an Oli Shaw strike deep into stoppage time.

"We were gutted not to win that game," Stevenson added. "I think offensively and probably defensively it was our best performance.

"For us to limit so much time for them being in our defensive box but for them to score three goals was devastating.

"It was probably the lowest I'd felt after a game, knowing how much we'd all put into it. It was very disappointing to lose the goal with basically the last kick of the ball.

"But I'm sure if we keep playing like that we'll do well.

"Things are clicking back into place, we are getting a few boys back from injury and the squad's looking a bit bigger.

"Whether players are now starting or coming off the bench, it's a healthier place to be and we look a lot stronger than we did at the start of the season."

Seventh-placed Rovers are currently 11 points behind Scottish Championship leaders Ayr United having played one game fewer.