Raith Rovers set to meet St Johnstone in league for first time in 20 years

Ross Matthews and Raith Rovers face a key home clash against St Johnstone this weekend (Pic Alan Dalziel)

With SPFL clubs below the top flight playing each other four times a season in league matches – a set-up often blasted for its tedium – fans will likely enjoy the refreshing sight of Raith Rovers taking on St Johnstone in a league game for the first time in 20 years this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was way back on March 12, 2005 that Rovers’ relegation to the old second division was confirmed when they lost 2-1 to the Perth Saints in the sides’ last meeting at Stark’s Park, with Pat Clarke’s opener for Raith followed by St Johnstone goals for Steven Anderson and Kieran McAnespie.

Fast forward over two decades to assess this weekend’s game which sees two of the William Hill Championship’s fancied sides clashing at Stark’s Park, Raith midfielder Ross Matthews told the Fife Free Press: "At the start of the season, I think most people were saying St Johnstone and Ross County would be favourites for the league. Probably rightfully so, they've come down from the Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"St Johnstone have put together a really good squad. We've played them once already in the League Cup (a 3-1 Saints win at McDiarmid Park on July 22) and although they beat us, I would say it was quite a tight game.

"We had chances and we could have got something out of the game.

"Hopefully we've learned from that game and we can put on a good performance against them this time.

"Every game is so tight in our league. It's ridiculous. You can see how the table's lining up at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's going to be like that all season. We go into every game aiming to win, thinking we can win and confident that we can win.

"We're under no illusions that every game is going to be difficult. Every team has the same, if not similar, ambitions for the season.”

Matthews, who scored in Raith’s recent 3-2 league defeat at Partick Thistle after brilliant set up play by Paul McMullan, is keen to add more goals to his game.

He added: “Most of that goal at Partick was down to Paul. I just kind of slid in and hoped for the best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been brilliant for us since he signed. He's got a lot of pace, runs in behind and that's kind of where the goal came from.

"Fortunately enough, he picked me out when he was on the byline and luckily it went in.

"I know I'm not going to probably be a top goalscorer or anything, but I want to add a few goals into my game.

"The gaffer (Barry Robson) has kind of been encouraging myself and Scott Brown to be making runs into the box and it paid off that time.

"I don't see why I can’t score a few goals this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I mean, we've got goals all throughout the team, to be honest.

"We've got a lot of very good attacking players. We've got so many good players and then we've got players coming back from injury. Calum Smith coming back, hopefully not too far away.

"Jack Hamilton's obviously been out a long time with his injuries and his ankle. We've got so many good attacking options, but I'd like to think that I could also contribute with a few goals this season.That's definitely part of my ambitions.”