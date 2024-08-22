Celtic FC professional player pathway manager Darren O'Dea is one of the favourites for Raith Rovers job (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

As Raith Rovers’ search for a new manager to replace sacked Ian Murray continues, interim co-boss John Potter has revealed that he and Colin Cameron will continue to take the team for this Saturday’s Scottish Championship match at Ayr United.

So, although names including Liam Fox, Scott Brown, Darren O’Dea and Peter Leven have been named among the favourites for the Raith job by various bookies firms, it remains very unclear who will take the reins.

Murray was fired back on August 4, a day after Raith’s 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians on the league season’s opening day, but – despite Rovers since speaking to several potential candidates to replace the former Hibs and Rangers star – their search is continuing into next week at least.

Former Kelty Hearts boss Potter, 44, said: "We’re still working through a process to get the right man in which is the most important thing.

Ayr United manager Scott Brown has been strongly linked with Raith Rovers post (Pic Michael Gillen)

"We don’t think there’s a point in us rushing it. I’ve been quite relaxed about it, I’ve been really busy.

"If we just went out and got the first guy that applied I don’t think we would be doing our work, doing the job for Raith Rovers.

"It was a big decision we made when we changed our manager so it was really important we get the right guy.

"If it takes a little bit longer I’m really comfortable with that.

John Potter has provided an update on Raith manager search (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"Things change and develop all the time. I had it in my head at the start of the week that we’d plan and prepare in training and with video and analysis work for Ayr on Saturday and that’s how it will be.

"We have spoken to people, that’s our job. We have done our homework, our due dilligence.

"I wouldn’t class them as interviews but we’ve spoken to a lot of different people. Not just potential candidates but people that know people and guys that I know.

"There’s people in jobs, people out of jobs. We think this is an attractive job for people and I think it’s proven with the people that are interested in it.

"It’s important when we decide on the guy that we want that it fits what he wants to do as well. I think if we get the two of them together and we can agree a contract with that man then that’s when it will be done and dusted.

“The most important thing is that we get the guy we feel can take the club forward. If that takes a little bit longer than some people would like then that’s how it needs to be.

“We’ve had a good week’s training after a good result the week before (a 1-0 home league win over Partick Thistle).

"We’ve got a couple of guys back from injury so we’re just preparing for and concentrating on a big game on Saturday that will be really tough.

"Me and Mick (Colin Cameron) will continue to keep working until the time’s right. I’ll not be doing it permanently, no. When we have got the new guy he’ll then come in.”

When asked if he sees the Raith job as an attractive proposition for whoever comes in as manager, Potter added: “I think it’s a great job, I think it’s a really attractive job.

"I think it’s a chance to be successful. I think there’s a lot of good people working at the club, I think there’s a good squad. I think the club’s moving forward.

"It’s difficult to win games but we’ll do our best to give the new man all the tools to do that.”

Looking ahead to visiting an Ayr side who are top after three league wins out of three, Potter revealed that Paul Hanlon and Lewis Vaughan are both fit to play, but Jack Hamilton and Callum Fordyce (ankle) are out injured and Scott Brown is doubtful.

The Raith technical director added: "Paul didn’t lose anything in terms of fitness with the injury that he had. He could still run fully.

"He kept his fitness up so as soon as he joined back in training he didn’t really need extra. He has probanly done 10 days, two weeks with us now, so he’s available and looking good.

"Callum is out his crutches now. Things like crutches are just protective.

"He might be out for weeks and I think he is in the boot for another week to 10 days.”

On the prospects of facing high flying Ayr United, Potter added: “They’ve had a great start, really good, really positive.

"They have signed well in the summer, they’ve added to their squad well. It will be a difficult game but hopefully we can take a little bit of confidence from our last victory.

"I think we can play a lot better but we managed to do well down there last year. Hopefully we can go and put our stamp on the game and try and cause them a difficult time.

"If we do that I think we can cause them problems and win the game.”

On potentially bringing in new signings, Potter said: “We would like to add a few more players to the squad.

"We’ve got players that we like and we’ve spoken to so we may be waiting a little bit.

"But nothing really stops here. If that opportunity comes up right now for us to sign a player, we’ll do it.

"That’s the kind of model we’ve got for the club. Hopefully we can make some additions quite soon.”