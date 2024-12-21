Raith Rovers shocker as manager Neill Collins departs club for California

Neill Collins is waving goodbye to Raith Rovers after less than four months in charge (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

In a shock announcement this afternoon, Raith Rovers confirmed that manager Neill Collins is leaving the club with immediate effect after US outfit Sacramento Republic activated the financial release clause in his contract at Stark’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins, 41, a former gaffer of Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley who was only announced as Ian Murray’s successor at Raith in September, departs a day after leading the Kirkcaldy side to a 2-1 Scottish Championship victory against Queen’s Park at Hampden.

A Raith statement read: “Last Sunday, we were informed that Sacramento Republic were prepared to activate the compensation clause in Neill’s contract to appoint him as their manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We met with Neill to express our desire to retain him as manager, but he made it clear that his ambition has always been to return to the United States, and this opportunity was too good to turn down for him and his family.

Neill Collins watches last night's 2-1 win at Queen's Park (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group)

"We would like to thank Neill for his dedication and commitment during his time at Raith Rovers, and we wish him every success in California with Sacramento Republic.

"The process of appointing a new manager is already underway. In the meantime, Colin Cameron and John Potter will oversee first-team duties on an interim basis.”