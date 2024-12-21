Raith Rovers shocker as manager Neill Collins departs club for California
Collins, 41, a former gaffer of Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley who was only announced as Ian Murray’s successor at Raith in September, departs a day after leading the Kirkcaldy side to a 2-1 Scottish Championship victory against Queen’s Park at Hampden.
A Raith statement read: “Last Sunday, we were informed that Sacramento Republic were prepared to activate the compensation clause in Neill’s contract to appoint him as their manager.
"We met with Neill to express our desire to retain him as manager, but he made it clear that his ambition has always been to return to the United States, and this opportunity was too good to turn down for him and his family.
"We would like to thank Neill for his dedication and commitment during his time at Raith Rovers, and we wish him every success in California with Sacramento Republic.
"The process of appointing a new manager is already underway. In the meantime, Colin Cameron and John Potter will oversee first-team duties on an interim basis.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.