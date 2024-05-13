Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown remembers glory Euro night with potential play-off opponents St Johnstone
And Brown, 29, could be set for a high stakes reunion as Raith and Partick Thistle battle to play either Saints or Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.
"I really enjoyed my time at St Johnstone,” Brown told the Fife Free Press. “I'd obviously gone back up the road from Bradford and played six or seven games in Europe, memories that will last with me forever.
"Not many people can say that they've even played in the qualifiers in Europe. Those nights were really special, including getting through against Luzern.
"It would be really nice to play St Johnstone in the final but we know it's going to be a tough couple of games before we get there.
"Over 38 games in the SPL, the team that finishes second bottom are there deservedly, whether that's St Johnstone or Ross County.
"It will be up to either ourselves or Partick to go out there and show that the Championship is a good standard and we deserve to be in the SPL.
"I don't think the Championship team has a very good record in the play-off games but hopefully we can break that curse this year.
"It's really exciting times. It's the highest up I've finished in the Championship and hopefully these play-offs last four games for us. I'll give it my all in the two games and see where it takes us."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.