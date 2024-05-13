Scott Brown is hoping to get past Partick Thistle (pictured) to play either former club St Johnstone or Ross County in play-off final (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Having made 25 St Johnstone appearances between 2013 and 2016, including beating Swiss side Luzern 5-4 on penalties at McDiarmid Park 10 years ago after a 2-2 aggregate draw in the Europa League second qualifying round, Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown has happy memories of his time in Perth.

And Brown, 29, could be set for a high stakes reunion as Raith and Partick Thistle battle to play either Saints or Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

"I really enjoyed my time at St Johnstone,” Brown told the Fife Free Press. “I'd obviously gone back up the road from Bradford and played six or seven games in Europe, memories that will last with me forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Not many people can say that they've even played in the qualifiers in Europe. Those nights were really special, including getting through against Luzern.

St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park home (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

"It would be really nice to play St Johnstone in the final but we know it's going to be a tough couple of games before we get there.

"Over 38 games in the SPL, the team that finishes second bottom are there deservedly, whether that's St Johnstone or Ross County.

"It will be up to either ourselves or Partick to go out there and show that the Championship is a good standard and we deserve to be in the SPL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think the Championship team has a very good record in the play-off games but hopefully we can break that curse this year.