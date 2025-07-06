Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson reviews 4-2 friendly defeat away to Falkirk ahead of Premier Sports Cup opener.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson reckons he can come away happy from his side’s 4-2 pre-season friendly defeat away to Scottish Premiership-bound Falkirk despite conceding two “silly” late goals.

Lewis Vaughan and Jordan Doherty grabbed the goals for the visitors as they rounded off their pre-season schedule ahead of Saturday’s competitive opener in the Premier Sports Cup group stages away to Scottish League Two’s Elgin City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson happy with Raith’s pre-season

Speaking to the Fife Free Press after the match, former Aberdeen manager Robson revealed that he expected his defence to tire as the game went on having put them through a tough fitness programme ahead of the new campaign.

“The most pleasing factor for me was that we came through the match injury-free,” he said. “There was some good stuff from both teams and some bad stuff. I think we looked tired later on. But I knew that was going to happen - we’ve put so many miles into the legs of the players over the past week or so. I knew that after 70 minutes we would be struggling. Our centre-halves tired towards the end but that is through the work they have put in - a week down the line we don’t concede the four goals.

“Tactically we were good. When we got the game back to 2-2 in the second half, I thought we had good control. The two goals after are silly ones but we had made substitutions and lost our rhythm. We can’t be losing four goals in a game but I can understand how it came about today. The goals we scored were well-worked. In transition we were good and our press was good. We were maybe one or two steps off but it took us time last season to get it perfect and it does take more games and fitness. There wasn’t much in the match and up until they scored the third goal it was pretty even. It was a game we needed.”

No new Raith injuries pleases Robson

Having not picked up any new injuries, Robson was also pleased to see striker Jack Hamilton back on the pitch for the first time this year. The 25-year-old last played for the Stark’s Park side last December against Dunfermline Athletic, and he is now an option again up top. The likes of Lewis Gibson and Lewis Stevenson watched on from the stands on Saturday with the latter expected to return for the start of Raith’s Scottish Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have still got some important players to come back,” Robson said. “Jack Hamilton got back on the pitch for the first time in five months. He will be all the better for getting on the pitch. Lewis Gibson is now out alongside Lewis Stevenson. But we got good minutes in Paul Hanlon who is just in the door and the likes of Lewis Vaughan and Dylan Easton. Shaun Byrne was one who needed minutes and he got on too. We are getting there in a roundabout way.”

Robson expects a difficult game against Elgin City

Raith now make the long trip north to Borough Briggs for their competitive season opener as they look to reach the second round of the Premier Sports Cup. Raith have a busy start to the group stages with a home clash against SPFL newboys East Kilbride to follow on the Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the Elgin trip, Robson said: “It will be a difficult game. They are a good side. Allan Hale will have them organised and difficult to play against. I’m sure it will be a sticky pitch and warm.”