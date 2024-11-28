Fankaty Dabo at Raith Rovers training ahead of facing Linlithgow Rose in Scottish Cup (Pic Alan Dalziel)

As someone who has twice been on the receiving end of major cup shocks during his eight-year senior career in football, Raith Rovers right-back Fankaty Dabo has insisted that he won’t be taking this Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup third round opponents Linlithgow Rose lightly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Championship outfit Raith will start as overwhelming favourites to win the away tie at Prestonfield, which kicks off at 3pm, against a Linlithgow side who ply their trade three tiers lower within the pyramid, in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

And former Forest Green Rovers star Dabo, 29, who was part of the second tier Coventry City side shocked 4-3 at home by then non league side Wrexham in the English FA Cup third round two seasons ago, knows all too well the dangers of letting complacency slip in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every cup game's tricky because it's literally one game to either progress or not progress," Dabo said. "They've got nothing to lose and we've got - not everything to lose - but more to lose than them.

"So it's just up to us to - touch wood - go with the right mentality and just do the job that needs to be done.

"I've been involved in a couple of cup upsets. When I was at Coventry we lost to Wrexham in the FA Cup and when I was in Holland (where he played on loan for Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam) we lost to a smaller team but it's all just part of the game.

"So a million per cent, we can't take Linlithgow Rose lightly. It's easy to turn up and think: 'We're Raith Rovers, we'll beat you' but a game is easily lost."