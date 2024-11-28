Scottish Cup: Why Raith Rovers' Fankaty Dabo won't be taking Linlithgow Rose lightly this Saturday
Scottish Championship outfit Raith will start as overwhelming favourites to win the away tie at Prestonfield, which kicks off at 3pm, against a Linlithgow side who ply their trade three tiers lower within the pyramid, in the Scottish Lowland Football League.
And former Forest Green Rovers star Dabo, 29, who was part of the second tier Coventry City side shocked 4-3 at home by then non league side Wrexham in the English FA Cup third round two seasons ago, knows all too well the dangers of letting complacency slip in.
"Every cup game's tricky because it's literally one game to either progress or not progress," Dabo said. "They've got nothing to lose and we've got - not everything to lose - but more to lose than them.
"So it's just up to us to - touch wood - go with the right mentality and just do the job that needs to be done.
"I've been involved in a couple of cup upsets. When I was at Coventry we lost to Wrexham in the FA Cup and when I was in Holland (where he played on loan for Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam) we lost to a smaller team but it's all just part of the game.
"So a million per cent, we can't take Linlithgow Rose lightly. It's easy to turn up and think: 'We're Raith Rovers, we'll beat you' but a game is easily lost."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.