SPFL fixtures: East Fife handed Elgin City trip to start new League Two season

By Ben Kearney
Published 28th Jun 2024, 02:07 BST
East Fife have learned their League Two fixture list (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)East Fife have learned their League Two fixture list (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
East Fife learn SPFL William Hill League Two fixtures as Dick Campbell’s side are handed trip to Elgin City on opening day.

The Fifers will begin the new campaign with a long trip north to take on Elgin City with that Saturday, August 3 opener being followed by a home double header.

East Fife take on Edinburgh City and Forfar Athletic at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium on Saturday, August 10 and Saturday, August 17 respectively.

They then travel to Stirling Albion on Saturday, August 24 before finishing the opening month with another home match against Clyde on Saturday, August 31.

Key dates

The Fifers festive fixture will see them face The Spartans at home on Saturday, December 21 with the Saturday, December 28 matchday seeing Campbell’s side travel to Bonnyrigg Rose.

East Fife will round off the campaign with a home fixture against Elgin City on Saturday, May 3.

Fixtures kick-off at 3pm unless stated and are subject to change.

Full fixture list

Here you can find East Fife’s full League Two fixture list for season 2024/25.

