SPFL fixtures: East Fife handed Elgin City trip to start new League Two season
The Fifers will begin the new campaign with a long trip north to take on Elgin City with that Saturday, August 3 opener being followed by a home double header.
East Fife take on Edinburgh City and Forfar Athletic at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium on Saturday, August 10 and Saturday, August 17 respectively.
They then travel to Stirling Albion on Saturday, August 24 before finishing the opening month with another home match against Clyde on Saturday, August 31.
Key dates
The Fifers festive fixture will see them face The Spartans at home on Saturday, December 21 with the Saturday, December 28 matchday seeing Campbell’s side travel to Bonnyrigg Rose.
East Fife will round off the campaign with a home fixture against Elgin City on Saturday, May 3.
Fixtures kick-off at 3pm unless stated and are subject to change.
