St Andrews United boss Greg Shields: Good cup run vital for squad

Greg Shields has stressed the importance of a good cup run for his St Andrews United team (Pic Scott Louden)

St Andrews United gaffer Greg Shields has revealed the huge importance he is placing on this Saturday’s South Challenge Cup third round tie at Civil Service Strollers which kicks off at 3pm.

Saints go in buoyed by a 4-2 Fife Cup quarter-final victory at Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Wednesday – their first win in six against Robbie Raeside’s men – thanks to goals by Regan Lumsden, Greig Spence, David Maskrey and Scott Dunn.

"At this time we’re trailing a little bit in the league,” Shields said. “ We’re 11 points behind the leaders (Jeanfield Swifts). The league is always the priority but to get a good cup run this year would be good for our boys.

"You’ve got to savour that taste, that feeling, of winning.

"When you win one you want more, you become hungry. So it’s making that leap to winning things.

"I get that they won the second and first division before they got promoted with Robbie (Raeside). But it’s that next step now against your more competitive teams at this level.

"Plus it’s a good challenge against Civil Service. We played them at the start of the season, I know their manager Gary Jardine very well, I know how he plays and I probably know them inside out to be honest.

"And it’s a good place to play with a nice big pitch which should suit us. We’ll be up for it and I’m sure the boys will, especially after beating Hill of Beath.

"Because winning’s a habit, regardless of whatever team the opposition puts out or what team we put out. You’ve got to win in whatever cup you play in.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re playing tiddlywinks or Monopoly. I want to beat my kids week in, week out and I want to win our games.

"That’s the mentality of the players and that’s the way it should be. I’m delighted with last night’s win and delighted with the performances in our last two games.”

Saints, eighth in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division with 14 points from nine matches, drew 1-1 in high winds at Newtongrange Star in their last league outing last Saturday, with Lewis Payne’s 67th-minute equaliser levelling Arran Laidlaw’s first half opener for the hosts.

Shields’ men also play a league fixture at home to Jeanfield Swifts next Tuesday in a 7.30pm kick-off.