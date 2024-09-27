Fankaty Dabo is an exciting signing (Pic Alan Dalziel)

Raith Rovers ace Shaun Byrne is optimistic that an increase in the Kirkcaldy club’s squad depth can trigger a surge up the Scottish Championship table.

The Kirkcaldy-born midfielder, 31, was speaking in the wake of Rovers signing striker Finlay Pollock on loan from Hearts – he made a goalscoring start in the 3-3 home draw against Hamilton Accies – and former Coventry City right-back Fankaty Dabo who has joined on a short term deal until January.

Byrne told the Fife Free Press: "Always adding new players into the squad and adding extra depth is good as it creates competition for places.

"You saw it with Finlay against Hamilton, he was really good, direct and positive when he got the ball, it was a good debut for him.

Finlay Pollock (left) celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 for Raith against Hamilton (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"We have seen Frankie in training and he's really good quality.

"I think it's two really good signings and it's going to make this squad better so it's only positive.

"Obviously if you've got a settled team and a settled line-up and squad it's always going to help.

"We have been missing key players this season, there's no doubt about that.

"But I feel we've got other good players. Everybody needs to step up a bit more as well.

"Boys are starting to come back, the squad's getting healthier. Look, we've had a tough start but there's a long, long way to go.

"There's no point in being too down in the dumps about it just now, there's plenty time.

"I'm positive that we can turn this into still being a really good season.”