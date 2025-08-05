English golfer Tyrell Hatton returning to Fife to defend third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title

Tyrrell Hatton in St Andrews last October after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title for the third time (Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images)

England’s Tyrell Hatton is already the only golfer to have racked up three Alfred Dunhill Links Championship titles at St Andrews and now he’s targeting going fourth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buckinghamshire 33-year-old is returning to Fife in October to defend his title after claiming the first hat-trick in the 24-year history of the competition last year.

Hatton, joint-16th-placed finisher in last month’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Niorthern Ireland, said: “It doesn’t get much better than winning at St Andrews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To play in a tournament there and be in contention is something you always remember. To say I’ve won three times in the Dunhill at the home of golf is even more special.

Tyrrell Hatton at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland in July (Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images)

“I don’t think you ever go into events thinking you could actually win four times, but there is definitely something that suits me about the Dunhill.

“Last year was even more special because it was the first time I’ve actually won the tournament with my dad there, so it meant a lot.”

2024’s Dunhill championship ended with Hatton sinking a 4ft putt for a birdie three on the Old Course’s 18th hole to beat Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts after the two had been neck and neck all day to follow up his back-to-back wins there in 2016 and 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had a great run, but I do know that links golf can always come back and bite you, so you have to play with more patience and be ready for anything,” said Hatton, currently ranked 22nd in the world, down from a high of fifth in 2021.

“You’ve really got to stick in there. I suppose that’s what makes it so much fun and such a reward if you can win.”

The championship, a successor to the old Alfred Dunhill Cup offering £3.8m in prize-money, is played over three courses, at Kingsbarns at St Andrews and Carnoustie in Angus as well as the Old Course, and it’s on from Thursday, October 2, to Sunday, October 5, this time round.

The individual professional tournament Hatton is hoping to win for a fourth time will be accompanied, as ever, by a team championship pairing pros with amateur golfers, the latter having included the likes of Justin Timberlake, Ian Botham, Hugh Grant and Michael Douglas over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Past winners besides Hatton include fellow Scots Paul Lawrie, Stephen Gallacher and Colin Montgomerie in 2001, 2004 and 2005; Germany’s Martin Kaymer in 2010; France’s Victor Perez in 2019; and South Yorkshire’s Danny Willett in 2021.

Entry is free for the first three days but tickets, costing £21.20 for adults, are required for October 5. For details, visit https://www.alfreddunhilllinks.com/tickets/