Fife golfers Connor Syme and Calum Hill get another chance to shine in South Africa

Connor Syme missed cut by one stroke (Pic Luke Walker/Getty Images)

After both players failed to qualify for the final stages of last week’s foreshortened Investec South African Open Championship, Fife golfers Connor Syme and Calum Hill tee it up again in the same country this week as they contest the Joburg Open, the latest stop on the 2024-’25 DP World Tour.

Syme, 29, of Drumoig, missed the cut by one stroke at Durban Country Club last Friday after firing opening rounds of 72 and 69.

It was a third consecutive missed cut for Hill – having previously done so at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and the Magical Kenya Open presented by absa – after rounds of 74 and 68 left him one stroke adrift of Syme.

At the top end of the leaderboard, there was a triumph for home South African player Dylan Naidoo.

Calum Hill has missed his last three DP World Tour cuts (Pic Kate McShane/Getty Images)

He overcame Englishman Laurie Canter by birdieing the first hole of a sudden death play-off, after the two players had tied on 202 (-14) for their three rounds.

The fourth round was first suspended and then cancelled due to a flooded course.

Naidoo and Canter returned to the 18th at 3pm local time on Sunday, with Naidoo's three at the 18th enough to see him enter the DP World Tour winner's circle for the first time.

Naidoo's victory earns him a spot at The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, with Marco Penge and Darren Fichardt also qualifying for that event in July.

Last weekend’s disappointment for Syme and Hill means that they are sitting 58th and 95th respectively on the latest Race to Dubai standings.