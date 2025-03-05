Fife golfers Connor Syme and Calum Hill get another chance to shine in South Africa
Syme, 29, of Drumoig, missed the cut by one stroke at Durban Country Club last Friday after firing opening rounds of 72 and 69.
It was a third consecutive missed cut for Hill – having previously done so at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and the Magical Kenya Open presented by absa – after rounds of 74 and 68 left him one stroke adrift of Syme.
At the top end of the leaderboard, there was a triumph for home South African player Dylan Naidoo.
He overcame Englishman Laurie Canter by birdieing the first hole of a sudden death play-off, after the two players had tied on 202 (-14) for their three rounds.
The fourth round was first suspended and then cancelled due to a flooded course.
Naidoo and Canter returned to the 18th at 3pm local time on Sunday, with Naidoo's three at the 18th enough to see him enter the DP World Tour winner's circle for the first time.
Naidoo's victory earns him a spot at The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, with Marco Penge and Darren Fichardt also qualifying for that event in July.
Last weekend’s disappointment for Syme and Hill means that they are sitting 58th and 95th respectively on the latest Race to Dubai standings.