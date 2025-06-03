Fife professional golfers Calum Hill and Connor Syme in Amsterdam this week

Hill (left) and Syme celebrate former's win in this year's Joburg Open (Pic Stuart Franklin/Getty)

The Netherlands is the workplace this week for Fife professional golf stars Calum Hill and Connor Syme, as they contest the KLM Open at The International in Amsterdam.

Hill and Syme begin their respective tournaments on Thursday and will be bidding to make Friday’s halfway cut before the final placings are decided over Saturday and Sunday at the DP World Tour’s latest stop.

Kirkcaldy-born Hill, 30, is 25th on the Race to Dubai rankings after finishing in a tie for 34th position at last week’s Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand, which finished on Sunday.

Hill’s four-round total of 275 (five under) consisted of rounds of 68, 66, 70 and 71, which left him 14 strokes behind winner Nicolai von Dellingshausen, with the German securing his first ever DP World Tour title after an outstanding putting display in the final round saw him shoot a final round of 65.

This was enough for von Dellingshausen to win by two strokes from joint runners-up Marcel Schneider of Germany and Kristoffer Reitan of Norway.

While Hill was securing a place in the top 35 in Salzburg, his fellow Fifer Syme was finishing a bit further down the field as he ended in a tie for 59th place on level par 280 after rounds of 68, 69, 74 and 69.

Syme heads into this week’s tournament in Amsterdam in 89th position in the latest Race to Dubai standings.

The 29-year-old picked up a cheque for €6904.01 in Austria, an improvement having missed the cut in his previous four tournaments.