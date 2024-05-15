Ian Pattinson to serve as 2024/25 captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 15th May 2024, 14:50 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 14:52 BST
Pattinson served as a Rules Official at The Open from 1995 to 2018 (Pic R & A)Pattinson served as a Rules Official at The Open from 1995 to 2018 (Pic R & A)
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has announced that Ian Pattinson will serve as captain in 2024/25.

He will begin his year in office after the traditional Driving-in ceremony on the first tee of the Old Course on Friday, September 20.After a career as a solicitor in the City of Cambridge, Pattinson retired from his partnership in a regional law firm in 2014.

He was raised in a golfing family. His father Reg played in The Open on two occasions as an amateur, represented England and won the inaugural Senior Amateur Championship in 1969.

Pattinson was educated at The Royal Grammar School, High Wycombe and Pembroke College, Cambridge, where he read Law and captained Cambridge University Golf Club. He has also represented Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire and subsequently Cambridgeshire at county level. His current Handicap Index is 4.9.

