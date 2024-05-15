Ian Pattinson to serve as 2024/25 captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews

Pattinson served as a Rules Official at The Open from 1995 to 2018 (Pic R & A)

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has announced that Ian Pattinson will serve as captain in 2024/25.

He will begin his year in office after the traditional Driving-in ceremony on the first tee of the Old Course on Friday, September 20.After a career as a solicitor in the City of Cambridge, Pattinson retired from his partnership in a regional law firm in 2014.

He was raised in a golfing family. His father Reg played in The Open on two occasions as an amateur, represented England and won the inaugural Senior Amateur Championship in 1969.

