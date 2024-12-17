R&A make Curtis Cup captaincy announcement about Catriona Matthew

Catriona Matthew is continuing as Great Britain and Ireland's Curtis Cup captain (Pic by Tom Dulat/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

The St Andrews-based R&A has announced that Catriona Matthew OBE, who led Great Britain and Ireland to a memorable Curtis Cup victory earlier this year, will continue as captain for the match against the United States of America at Bel-Air Country Club in 2026.

Matthew masterminded a first win in eight years for GB&I with a thrilling 10½-9½ triumph at Sunningdale in September – a success featured in a new R&A documentary, ‘Rising: Inside the Curtis Cup’, which is airing this week.

The two-time Solheim Cup-winning captain will aim to lead a fourth team triumph when the 44th Curtis Cup takes place at Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California from June 12-14, 2026.

Matthew’s appointment for this year’s match marked a new era for the GB&I side, with the Scot bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role from her decorated amateur and professional career to inspire the home team to victory.

The 55-year-old is now relishing the chance to take on a fresh challenge with GB&I on away soil.

“I’m delighted to be reappointed as Great Britain and Ireland captain for the Curtis Cup and look forward to leading the team at Bel-Air in 2026,” said Matthew, who was a member of three GB&I Curtis Cup teams.

“It was a great contest against the United States of America at Sunningdale and the victory is right up there with anything I’ve achieved, including winning the Solheim Cup as a player and Captain. I was proud to lead such a talented side and am honoured that The R&A has asked me to continue as captain.”

Matthew, who won the AIG Women's Open in 2009, captained Europe to Solheim Cup successes in 2019 at Gleneagles and two years later in Ohio – just a second victory on American soil.

“It’s always harder to win away from home and I’m excited for the opportunity,” added the 1993 Women’s Amateur champion. “It will be a great occasion at Bel-Air and it is my job to again build a high performing and motivated team who will aim to retain the trophy.”

‘Rising: Inside the Curtis Cup’ will air on R&A TV on Thursday and is being screened on Sky Sports Golf in the UK over the festive period. The special 30-minute documentary features fresh interviews with Matthew and team members.