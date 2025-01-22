R&A’s travel and accommodation boost for Open golf fans

The St Andrews-based R&A, in partnership with Two Circles, has formed a new, long-term agreement with sports travel specialists, the Mike Burton Group, to provide travel and accommodation solutions to fans attending The Open starting in 2026.

Ticket-inclusive travel experiences will be introduced for fans wanting to secure their place at The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale from March 2025. Organisers say these packages will offer fans a seamless way to secure their place at the iconic Championship, combining tickets with a range of travel and accommodation options. This is aimed at helping to drive an expanded range of products allowing golf fans to secure general admission tickets and enhanced experiences, enjoy overnight accommodation across a range of durations, play golf on selected courses and choose the days they want to watch the world’s best golfers compete for the Claret Jug. Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director - Championships at The R&A, said: “This is the next step on our journey to unlocking the potential of The Open and enhancing the enjoyment of attending one of the world’s major sporting events for golf fans. “We want to keep The Open as a pioneer of fan experiences and engagement and the agreement with the Mike Burton Group will allow us to bring it to new and existing audiences. “The ticket and experience-inclusive travel packages will offer more to fans than simply attendance on a specific day. This is part of our continued commitment to make the experience of The Open ever more unique and memorable for them.”