Fife Flyers’ 1985 reunion celebrations net over £6000 for CHAS & Maggie’s Fife

A reunion of one of Fife Flyers’ greatest ever teams has resulted in a windfall of over £6000 for two local organisations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrations to mark the 40th anniversary of the club’s 1985 British championship triumph at Wembley saw the players reunited for a live show at Rothes Halls, followed by a dinner at the Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy. They also featured an exhibition of memorabilia which drew in good numbers to Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The events were organised by a small group - which comprised Joe Rowbotham, Iain Anderson, John Ross, Alan Westwater and Allan Crow - and together with the players, they opted to give all the proceeds to CHAS and Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre. With fans attending the events snapping tickets as well as supporting the raffles and auctions, it means a total of £6400 was raised, split evenly between the two charities. Players from the ‘85 team visited both Rachel House and Maggie’s Centre in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital to hand over the bumper donations, and heard about the incredible work that they do.

It is hoped that the reunion and celebration of the club’s greats will be the first of many where players and fans from across the decades come together.