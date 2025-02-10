Fife Flyers’ 1985 show: tickets on sale for 40th anniversary reunion show

Tickets for an eagerly awaited reunion of one of the greatest teams in Fife Flyers’ history are now on sale.

The 1985 British champions are set to appear on stage at a live show on Friday, May 2 at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, for a night of incredible memories and stories.

The event marks part of a weekend of celebrations which fall on the 40th anniversary of their triumph at Wembley Arena in London.

Friday’s show is followed by an exhibition of ice hockey memorabilia at Kirkcaldy Galleries, and a sportsman’s lunch at Strathearn Hotel in Kirkcaldy on Sunday.

Fife Flyers' 1985 British championship winning team will be reunited at Rothes Halls in May (Pic: Submitted)

The show will see the return to Fife of Canadian legends Ron Plumb, Dave Stoyanovich and Danny Brown together with the British players who formed a team that is still revered by fans to this day. The trio of imports are flying across specially for the reunion.

The celebrations have been organised by a group of fans, with the endorsement of the club, and all proceeds will be donated to CHAS, Flyers’ long-standing official charity, and Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Fans can book their seats via the box office at Rothes Halls or online at onfife.com. They are all priced at £25 and available on a first come, first served basis.

John Ross, Flyers’ historian, who is part of the organising committee, said: “We have had a lot of feedback from fans excited to be at the show, and everyone is looking forward to meeting the players and hearing their stories.

“The team of 1985 is still close to the hearts of many fans across the generations, and this is a unique opportunity to celebrate this special anniversary.”

The night will see the players on stage, talking about the highlights of the championship season, and the key moments that took them to the final of the Bluecol Cup and second in the British League as well as all the way to the finals weekend at Wembley - the sport’s spiritual home.

The team of ‘85 played to crowds of 3000, with full houses the norm, even for games that were played mid afternoon and broadcast live on BBC’s Grandstand.