Fife Flyers wrapped their pre-season preparations with a fine win over a Canadian touring team that had swept all before them.

The University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres came to Kirkcaldy on the back of three straight wins over EIHL teams - Dundee Stars, Nottingham Panthers and Manchester Storm - but encountered a fired-up Fife side that relished the challenge and skated to deserved 2-0 victory.

It was Flyers’ first win in pre-season after two narrow losses to Stars, but these games were all about getting good, competitive workouts under the skate blades, and the Canucks were sharp opponents.

Highly regarded in North America - Tom Coolen was on record saying he’d happily recruit direct from teams such as Trois-Rivieres - they gave Fife a fast-paced, physical workout, and had to bow to the better team.

Daniel Krenželok hit the empty net to seal a fine win (Pic: Derek Young)

Shane Owen enjoyed his first shut out of the new season, while William Grimard deservedly took the MoM award for the visitors after thwarting Fife’s industrious, eager forwards time after time.

Flyers dominated what turned out to be a busy, opening period, and their efforts paid off when Madi Dikhanbek hit the net to round off a slick move at 15:39. Their penalty killing unit then swung into operation to nullify a five on three powerplay for Trois-Rivieres - the first of a number of minors called by the refs, with little coming Fife’s way in return.

The second period saw chances at both ends of the ice pad, but Owen was a rock upon which Trois-Rivieres founded every time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some sublime stick handling from Michael Cichy took him within inches of a goal for Fife after 26 minutes, and Mosorov got a fine tip on a Delmas shot which flew past the net.

Phelix Martineau went for roughing after pouncing on a forward for straying too close to Owen - it was good to see Fife’s players instinctively stepping up to protect their goalie - and the penalty was killed.

Flyers saw Farley and Musorov go close with back to back chances before their powerplay unit was finally handed its chance with the first penalty after 48 minutes, but problems with the clock disrupted its rhythm.

With time running out, Trois-Rivieres pulled their goalie for a six on five finish, and Daniel Krenželok hit the empty net to seal a good win.