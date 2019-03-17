Fife Flyers’ star caps return from injury with goal in vital road win

Paul Crowder capped a return from injury by scoring the goal which sealed Fife Flyers 4-2 win on the road at Milton Keynes last night.

The centreman found the net as Flyers picked up two vital points in their push for the play-offs.

Crowder hadn’t played since picking up a concussion in the controversial game against Manchester Storm which ended in a post-game brawl in mid-February,

It was a strong third period which saw Fife take the points against MK Lightning – out of the play-off and stuck at the foot of the table – who announced this week they were leaving the EIHL and dropping down a level for the 2019-20 season.

Flyers hit the net three times to seal the victory before travelling to face Coventry Blaze tonight. The game is being live streamed by Styx in Kirkcaldy, one of the club’s sponsors.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, welcomed the points but admitted it wasn’t a solid 60-minute show.

“We could have handed it away tonight,” he said. “The third period was best hockey of the night, and the two-goal lead made the game safer but we did not play well.”

Flyers conceded two quick goals in the second period, but they had enough in the tank to turn it round in the final session.

Marcus Basara’s 18th minute powerplay was cancelled out by Lightning’s response before Bari McKenzie made it 2-2 four minutes into the third.

Brett Bulmer then fired Fife ahead after 46 minutes, with Crowder sealing the result eight minutes from time.

The game ended on a sour note as Dannick Gauthier was ejected on a game penalty for fighting, in an incident which also saw Nelson Armstrong thrown out with an additional instigator misconduct.