Janis Voris: a ‘man of the match’ award and a poke check to light up the rink

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Janis Voris wrapped his first weekend of back to back games for Fife Flyers with a ‘man of the match’ award - and a moment that will surely make the highlights reel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latvian netminder started both games and was a key figure in Flyers’ first league win of 2025 which halted a 12-game losing streak. He stood up to Manchester Storm and back stopped a fine come from behind 5-4 victory in Altrincham.

The game saw him race out of his goal to deliver a perfectly timed poke check as Storm burst down the ice - the sort of direct action that has made him a popular figure with fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He skated to the edge of the zone to make the key intervention, and followed up with a second one as he slid all the way to the plexi glass.

Janis Voris in action for Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

“Something was in my mind - and I ran out,” he said. “Maybe a funny moment, and glad they didn’t score. I like to help my team-mates,. It’s important to get out from the zone.”

Voris was a Tom Coolen signing to replace Brython Preece who was cut from the squad early in the campaign. He has played mainly on the road, alternating with Owen, but got the nod for both matches this weekend, and was the fans’ choice for ‘MoM’ in the narrow loss to Nottingham Panthers.

“I was really proud of the guys over both games,” he said. “They did a really good job and scarified their bodies - go out in that way and we will win more games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he has faced his share of rubber, Voris admitted: “You get in the game early - it;s not a big problem. Any goalie will enjoy these shots.”

The Latvian under-20 World Championship netminder has also enjoyed his move to Scotland.

“It has been great,” he said. “It’s good to be able to work with Shane - he is a great goalie and a great guy. It’s great we can push each other, and get better day by day.”