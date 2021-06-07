In the first saloon heat, Kennoway’s Ross Watters spun Kyle Irvine on the home straight, allowing him to inherit the win after first across the line, Graeme Shevill, was penalised for jumping the start.

Irvine won the second heat with Watters in third.

There was a great battle in the final between the two with Irvine eventually coming out on top with Watters chasing him home in second place .

Fife racer Ross Watters chases Kyle Irvine

It was another clean sweep for the Fife Stock Rod drivers with Neil Gilogley, from Wormit, claiming both heats before Kirkcaldy’s Michael Bethune won the final.