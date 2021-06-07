Another thriller at the Racewall with Fifers on top
Fife drivers dominated the saloon and stock car racing on Saturday night, recording clean sweeps and a double success in the formula IIs at the Cowdenbeath Racewall.
In the first saloon heat, Kennoway’s Ross Watters spun Kyle Irvine on the home straight, allowing him to inherit the win after first across the line, Graeme Shevill, was penalised for jumping the start.
Irvine won the second heat with Watters in third.
There was a great battle in the final between the two with Irvine eventually coming out on top with Watters chasing him home in second place .
It was another clean sweep for the Fife Stock Rod drivers with Neil Gilogley, from Wormit, claiming both heats before Kirkcaldy’s Michael Bethune won the final.
In the formula IIs, Leven’s Dean McGill and Gordon Moodie, from Windygates, won the second heat and grand national respectively.
