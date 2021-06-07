Chloe Goadby savours championship win at Gullane

The St Andrews golfer hoisted the trophy high on Sunday afternoon after beating Tara Mactaggart 4&3 in the final at Gullane.

In 2019 Chloe, who plays out of St Regulus, lost out in the final but clearly used that disappointment as motivation.

And she says the similarities between her home courses and the East Lothian venue may have played into her favour.

Chloe Goadby, from St Andrews, scored a deserved success at Gullane over the weekend. Picture courtesy of Scottish Golf

Chloe, part of GB&I’s Curtis Cup squad for Conwy in August, said: “It’s fair to say I have exceeded my expectations this week.

“It feels amazing and to do it at Gullane makes it even better.

"I’ve always loved the place.

"It reminds me of home at St Andrews.”

The Fife amateur had little time to savour her win, teeing off at the Women’s Amateur Championship, being played over Kilmarnock’s Barassie, on Monday.

It’s another positive step forward for Chloe who had to beat pre-tournament favourite Hannah Darling on her route to the final.

She began the championship by finishing 14th behind West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan in the 36-hole stroke play and was taken to the fifth extra hole in her first round match against Auchterarder’s Penelope Brown.

But she started to find a bit of form and secured a one hole victory over Rachel Foster, Prestwick St Nicholas, in the second round and then beat last week’s St Rule Trophy winner Darling, of Broomieknowe, 5&4 in the semi-final before maintaining her momentum with a fast start against friend Tara Mactaggart in the final.

Goadby began the final by winning the second and third holes before Mactaggart pulled all square wins on the fourth and the eighth.

But the local golfer raced into a three hole lead by winning the ninth, 10th and 11th before sealing her success with another win on the 466-yard par five 15th hole.