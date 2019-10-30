Fife Flyers assistant coach hit by seven-game ban

Fife Flyers assistant head coach Jeff Hutchins has been hit with a seven game ban following an incident at the end of a recent game.

He was also fined by the Department of Player Safety (DOPS) which handles all disciplinary issues in the Elite League.

The incident came at the end of Flyers’ match in Nottingham last Saturday.

There were widespreasd reports on social media that a bottle kicked on the bench struck a fan, but DOPS’ statement gave no formal details.

It said: “Following input from the Department of Player Safety, the EIHL have suspended and fined Fife Flyers assistant coach Jeff Hutchins for seven games in relation to an off ice incident at the end of the game between Nottingham Panthers and Fife Flyers on October 26.”

It added that Hutchins has apologised for his actions, and no further comment will be made.

He began his suspension tonight with Belfast Giants in town for the televised league game.