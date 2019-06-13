Fife Flyers launch search for new netminder

Fife Flyers are on the hunt for a new starting netminder after Shane Owen confirmed his move to Belfast Giants.

He has joined the EIHL champions after a second one-season spell in Kirkcaldy.

Owen will now feature in Giants’ Champions League campaign, and play his hockey in 2019-20 out of the 6000-seat Odyssey Arena.

He said: “I am excited to get started in Belfast and play in the Champions League with the Giants. I’m looking forward to training camp in August that will set us up well for the season.

You may also be interested in:

Raith Rovers hit back over boardroom sexism claims

Fife Flyers sign Finucci, lose Bloodoff

Kirkcaldy pub to get £500,000 makeover

“As long as I put the work in and get prepared to play – I want to go out and give my team a chance to win on every night.

“Having played against the Giants for a number of years, I am well aware of how great the city of Belfast is and how passionate the fans are.”

His departure came on the same day it was confirmed that Evan Bloodoff was also heading south to join Coventry Blaze - two losses offset by the return of Carlo Finucci for a fourth straight season.

Owen first iced with Flyers in 2016-17 before heading to Sweden. When that move didn’t work out he returned home via a short stay in Poland, coming back to Kirkcaldy to back-stop the team throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

Fife now have to find a successor, but they have a good track record of bringing top drawer netminders to Kirkcaldy, including Bryan Pitton, Kevin Regan and Andy Iles.

Meanwhile, Bloodoff signed off with a message of thanks to the fans.

He said: “I have nothing but good things to say about Fife, I just thought it was time for a change. Thank you to all the fans & everyone for their support.”