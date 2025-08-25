Fifers Gordon Moodie and Ryan McGill book world stock-rod final grid spots
Windygates driver Gordon Moodie and fellow Fifers Ryan McGill, of Kirkcaldy, and Reece McIntosh, of Glenrothes, were contesting the second of two semis there.
Moodie won and McGill placed fourth, meaning they will be seeded directly onto the world final’s grid, but McIntosh, having finished down the order, will have to takes his chances at a consolation semi being held at the Racewall on Friday, September 5, the night before the final.
McGill won the O’er the Border Trophy final and, in doing so, secured pole position for Moodie.
Almost 440 miles north at Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly’s Lewis Dickson was enjoying his first outing in a stock-rod.
Cowdenbeath’s own Michael Bethune was runner-up and Methilhill’s Jordan Dignan third in heat one, with Dickson fifth.
Dignan was the early leader in heat two but was being hunted down by Dickson. With only a handful of laps remaining, Dickson got ahead, but though he was first across the finish line, he was penalised for contact and marked down to third, finishing behind Dignan.
The final followed much the same pattern as heat two but this time after Dickson hit the front, he went on to pick up his first Racewall win.
Lochgelly’s Euan Mathieson won the second saloon heat and his brother Andrew was sixth in heat two and the final.
Formula 2 drivers return to the Racewall this Saturday and those who have already qualified for the world final will have a last chance to set up their cars.
Also racing are prostock basics, prostocks and micro-F2s, including Kennoway’s Jaxson Watters seeking to defend the Turner trophy in the last of those.
Saturday’s meeting starts at 6pm.