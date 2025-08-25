Fifers Gordon ​Moodie and Ryan McGill book world stock-rod final grid spots

Lewis Dickson on his way to winning at Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday (Photo: Jim Turner)

​Saturday’s big news for Fife’s stock car drivers came from south of the border in Somerset rather than the kingdom’s Cowdenbeath Racewall as Taunton’s Smeatharpe Stadium was hosting their world championship semi-finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windygates driver Gordon Moodie and fellow Fifers Ryan McGill, of Kirkcaldy, and Reece McIntosh, of Glenrothes, were contesting the second of two semis there.

Moodie won and McGill placed fourth, meaning they will be seeded directly onto the world final’s grid, but McIntosh, having finished down the order, will have to takes his chances at a consolation semi being held at the Racewall on Friday, September 5, the night before the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGill won the O’er the Border Trophy final and, in doing so, secured pole position for Moodie.

Almost 440 miles north at Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly’s Lewis Dickson was enjoying his first outing in a stock-rod.

Cowdenbeath’s own Michael Bethune was runner-up and Methilhill’s Jordan Dignan third in heat one, with Dickson fifth.

Dignan was the early leader in heat two but was being hunted down by Dickson. With only a handful of laps remaining, Dickson got ahead, but though he was first across the finish line, he was penalised for contact and marked down to third, finishing behind Dignan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final followed much the same pattern as heat two but this time after Dickson hit the front, he went on to pick up his first Racewall win.

Lochgelly’s Euan Mathieson won the second saloon heat and his brother Andrew was sixth in heat two and the final.

Formula 2 drivers return to the Racewall this Saturday and those who have already qualified for the world final will have a last chance to set up their cars.

Also racing are prostock basics, prostocks and micro-F2s, including Kennoway’s Jaxson Watters seeking to defend the Turner trophy in the last of those.

Saturday’s meeting starts at 6pm.