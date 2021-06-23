Golf museum opens its doors in St Andrews after refurbishment

The R&A World Golf Museum brings to life the past, present and future of golf. Picture by Alan Richardson

Beginning as a cabinet of curiosities in the 1800s, and known as the British golf museum for the past 30 years, it now enters a new era as The R&A world golf museum.

Closed since early 2020, the museum galleries, have been redisplayed and re-interpreted, ready to welcome visitors to explore the rich history of golf.

Visitors will be uplifted and inspired as the past, present and future of golf is brought to life around them through immersive, eye-catching and interactive displays.

Phil Anderton, executive director, chief development officer at The R&A said: “Golf is synonymous with St Andrews – it was first played here in the 1500s and The Old Course is the first 18 hole course in the world, so it is fitting that The R&A world golf museum resides just steps from its first tee.”

The story of golf is presented through six new thematic zones, each designed to engage and entertain through experiential and video displays.

From July 2021, the museum will also feature an exhibition celebrating the life of legendary golfer Seve Ballesteros.

The R&A World Golf Museum is located on Bruce Embankment and is open from 9.30am until 5pmMonday – Saturday and 10am until 5pm on Sunday.