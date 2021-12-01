Hopes high that Tiger Woods may make Fife Open appearance

Tiger Woods hopes to be in Fife next summer to compete at the 150th Open Championship. Pic by Michael Gillen.

Woods made his first public appearance since a serious car accident in Los Angeles forced him out of the game at a press conference, this week, ahead of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

There, he was asked by our sister-title, the Scotsman, if an appearance at St Andrews, where he lifted the claret jug in 2000 and 2005, was likely.

Woods, who continues to recover from his injuries after the crash in February, refused to rule it out, saying: “I would love to play at St. Andrews, there's no doubt about it.

"To be a two-time Open champion there and even just being a part of the champions’ dinner is really neat.

"Yes, I would love to be able to play that Open Championship, there's no doubt about it, and hopefully I can."

Woods’ comments have sparked excitement in the kingdom as the build up to the milestone Open continues.

The R&A, organisers of the event, say they remain optimistic that the 15-time major winner will arrive in Fife next summer.

Martin Slumbers, chief Executive of The R&A said: “We are delighted to see Tiger looking well and continuing his recovery.

"He is one of golf’s and The Open’s greatest champions and it would be fantastic to see him return to St Andrews next year for The 150th.”