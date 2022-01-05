Howe of Fife cancel weekend fixture

The sport has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic across the past couple of seasons as campaigns have been suspended and disrupted.

The current season started as planned but, sadly, any ambition clubs had that they could make their way through the campaign unhindered have been snuffed out.

At the end of last month the Scottish Government announced new safety measures to be put in place, several of them relating to the amount of people who could gather, plus changes to hospitality and service guidance.

The Howe of Fife have announced that this weekend's fixture has now been postponed. Pic by Chris Reekie Photography

These changes were introduced due to rising numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases and some rugby clubs have responded to this, suspending their anticipated return to action following the festive break.

Scottish Rugby announced earlier in the week that it had issued guidance to clubs advising thy had been given permission to cancel games this weekend if they wish.

The rise in positive cases is also seeing an increased number of close contacts having to isolate which is adding further pressures.

On Wednesday the Howe of Fife confirmed the club’s match against Murrayfield Wanderers, planned for this Saturday, would not be played.

The club said: “Due to the increased numbers in Covid-19 cases, isolations throughout Scotland and subsequent correspondence from the SRU, the Howe of Fife RFC first XV game against Murrayfield Wanderers Football Club and Crusaders’ game against Bo'ness Rugby Club this Saturday are both postponed.

"Also postponed is the Howe Harlequins game against West Of Scotland Rugby on Sunday 9.

"Hopefully the first XV game away to Strathmore Rugby Football Club next Saturday, 15 and Quins game at home to West Of Scotland Rugby next Sunday, 16 will go ahead.”