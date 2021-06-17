Howe of Fife set their sights on a new season

Howe of Fife before their weekend game against Glenrothes

Like other teams, and sports, they’ve stayed on the sidelines as the country came to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of course, we’re now on our journey out of those troubles and sport is planning for what it hopes will be its first full competitive season in a couple of years.

Scottish Rugby recently confirmed its ambition to run a full domestic club campaign in the 2021/22 season, with youth and school sides also itching to play fixtures again.

Howe of Fife president Gordon Douglas told the Fife Herald there is a definite buzz around the Duffus Park club at the moment as players of all ages start to return.

"The outlook is getting brighter in terms of rugby at the Howe,” he said.

"Contact at training is now allowed for senior rugby.

"Any matches are still restricted to touch rugby and the club sent two squads to Glenrothes Rugby Club at the weekend for the first competitive outing for over 15 months.

"While it was only a friendly 7s tournament involving teams from Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, both Howe teams reached the final unbeaten, displaying some good rugby.

"It’s been very pleasing to see all age groups getting back on the pitch and enjoying their rugby, whether full contact or touch.

"Wecan only hope any restrictions in place in the future allows a normal 2020/21 season.”

The Howe’s senior men and ladies fixtures will be released next week and will be based on the previous national leagues format.

All youth teams at the Howe have been able to play full contact rugby games over the past few weeks with squads playing teams from Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline, Kinross and Dundee.

Most of the results have been going in Howe’s favour, Douglas added.

The SRU have just released the youth conference fixtures which start at the end of September involving teams from Robert Gordon’s, Glenalmond, Queen Victoria, Madras/St Leonard’s and Morrison’s Academy.