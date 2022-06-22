Kirkcaldy racing driver Rory Butcher spearheads environmental campaign

Rory Butcher (r) with Grounds Care Group CEO, Adam Brindle.

In 2021 Butcher teamed up with Adam Brindle, CEO of the land based service company Grounds Care Group, in an effort to offset his carbon footprint by planting trees at venues closely linked to motorsport around the UK, naming the campaign ‘Racing Clean’.

The race ace said he received plenty of backing for the project from circuits around the country.

“With the support of the BRDC, Silverstone Circuit, Knockhill Racing Circuit, Toyota Gazoo Racing UK, Toyota Manufacturing UK and the BTCC, we successfully planted over 80 native trees," he said.

"It helps to not only offset my carbon footprint but improve the bio diversity at all the venues.

"We calculated this number based on my emissions travelling around sporting venues during the full season in 2021 and we threw in a few extra trees based on my podium successes.”

Butcher says the campaign is ongoing and there will be more tress planted this year.

"We aren’t done yet and are rolling out the second phase of tree planting in 2022,” he said.

"We plan to continue working with the group, hopefully raise a bit of awareness and make more people take a little bit of action to make a big difference.”

Back on the track, Butcher is in action once again this weekend.

He’ll be driving at the Croft Circuit in rounds 13-15 as the BTCC hits the halfway point.