New R&A captain Peter Forster honoured to be in role

Peter Forster started his year in office as the new captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews with the traditional driving-in ceremony on the first tee of the Old Course. Pic by Alan Richardson

Forster started his year in office at the traditional driving-in ceremony which was held this week at the Old Course.

His drive was met with the bang of a cannon to herald the beginning of a historic 12 months for the R&A in which Forster will serve in an ambassadorial role to support its work in developing golf around the world.

He will attend R&A professional and amateur championships, including The 150th Open at St Andrews next July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forster has strong links across north east Fife, starting work on his family’s tenanted farm of Peacehill, Wormit in 1972.

He bought Peacehill Farm in 1990, expanding the property through acquisitions to 1800 acres owned and 700 acres rented.

He is now retired and continues to be a director of Peacehill Farming Ltd and Peacehill Gas Ltd.