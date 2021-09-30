New R&A captain Peter Forster honoured to be in role
Peter Forster says he is “truly honoured” to be the new captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
Forster started his year in office at the traditional driving-in ceremony which was held this week at the Old Course.
His drive was met with the bang of a cannon to herald the beginning of a historic 12 months for the R&A in which Forster will serve in an ambassadorial role to support its work in developing golf around the world.
He will attend R&A professional and amateur championships, including The 150th Open at St Andrews next July.
Forster has strong links across north east Fife, starting work on his family’s tenanted farm of Peacehill, Wormit in 1972.
He bought Peacehill Farm in 1990, expanding the property through acquisitions to 1800 acres owned and 700 acres rented.
He is now retired and continues to be a director of Peacehill Farming Ltd and Peacehill Gas Ltd.
After hitting his tee shot, Mr Forster said: “I am truly honoured to be the captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. I look forward to representing the club and The R&A in the coming year, one in which we will celebrate the historic staging of The 150th Open here in St Andrews. It was fantastic to see so many fellow members and people of the town turn out for this wonderful tradition and enjoy the atmosphere around the first tee. I was certainly relieved and delighted to make a good contact with the ball and give the caddies a decent shot to retrieve.”