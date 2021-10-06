R&A celebrates the life of the great Seve Ballesteros

The exhibition is sure to attract golf fans from all over

The R&A World Golf Museum will host the exhibition with his the great being further celebrated by the launch of ‘Seve’, a documentary film profiling his life and career.

The exhibition will run for 18 months, including throughout The 150th Open in St Andrews, and visitors will enjoy a unique collection dedicated to his greatest achievements in golf, including winning The Open on three occasions in 1979, 1984 and 1988.

It will include a selection of images from sports photographer David Cannon, whose portfolio of work on Ballesteros’ colourful career has been published by The R&A in a new book, ‘Seve – His Life Through the Lens’, to mark the milestone anniversary.

Some of the great Seve's equipment is on display

The book and exhibition feature his famous shot of Ballesteros’ iconic celebration after holing the putt on the 18th hole at the Old Course in St Andrews in 1984 to win The Open.

Cannon said: “I built a great relationship with Seve over both our careers.

"There was never a day when I was photographing Seve that he failed to give me an opportunity to capture a wonderful photograph.

"In my 40 years photographing golf there has not been another golfer who excited me like Seve did.

Seve Ballesteros won the Open three times

"I have never seen a natural smile like his; that smile and passion for golf and life shines brightly along the walls of the exhibition in almost every photograph of his sadly far too short life.”

To celebrate the launch of the new exhibition, The R&A premiered a documentary film of Ballesteros’ life at the New Picture House Cinema in St Andrews. The documentary follows his journey from humble beginnings in Spain to becoming one of golf’s most decorated and popular players.

Seve passed away at the age of 54 in 2011, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour two years earlier.