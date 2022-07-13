R&A honorary memberships for Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Paul Lawrie

With 20 major championship victories between them, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Paul Lawrie have enjoyed highly successful careers, been hugely influential in supporting and inspiring future generations of golfers, and served as outstanding global ambassadors for the sport.

Woods is one of the most recognisable and successful athletes of all time, winning 15 major championships, including The Open on three occasions in 2000, 2005 and 2006. His 82 victories on the PGA Tour are equalled only by Sam Snead.

He famously won the Masters tournament for the fifth time in 2019 at the age of 43 after recovering from back surgery.

Rory McIlroy has accepted an invitation to become honorary member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews. Credit Getty Images

McIlroy is another of golf’s most popular and successful champions.

A four-time major champion, McIlroy won The Open at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and has achieved 33 professional wins around the world.

The former world number one has been a stalwart of the European Ryder Cup team, making six appearances, and has achieved a host of distinctions on the PGA Tour, including leading the money list in 2012 and 2014 and winning the Fed-Ex Cup in 2016 and 2019.