Spectators ready to hear the engines roar again

Kirkcaldy's Michael Bethune and his stock rod will soon be back entertaining spectators at the Racewall

The track’s promoter, Gordon McDougall Promotions, plans on making it a season to remember as it begins its fourth decade of hosting racing.

And with a recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions, supporters will again be allowed to enter the track to enjoy a sport which has been a staple of weekend life for countless families up and down the kingdom.

GMP has issued safety guidance for those looking to attend on Saturday for the start of the season which is available at www.racewall.co.uk.

Entry for this weekend will be through the gate with advanced ticketing not being ruled out for future events.

Masks must be work and spectators should pay attention to the directions that have been put in place at the track to safely guide the to either the stand or the terracing.

Drivers and race teams will spectate from the pit bend terracing and also section A of the old stand.

There will be no movement to the other areas that are designated for the public spectators.

On Saturday the ORCi stock rods will top the bill as they start the build up to their world final and will be joined in the action by the prostocks, the prostock basics and the micro F2s.

The meeting starts at 5.45pm when the micro F2 drivers roll out to race.

There was a good turn out of ORCi stock rods at the Racewall on Sunday with the Scottish champion Michael Bethune, from Kirkcaldy, amongst the quickest.

There were quite a few Fife drivers in attendance for the final practice session with Peter Thomson, of Kennoway, returning and running strongly.

Methil’s Sandy Allen, Cupar’s Neil Gilogley, Craig Haxton from Leven and David Dignan , of Methil, all showed up well which augers well.

Genrothes ace Kyle Irvine was amongst the fastest in the saloons in all of his outings.