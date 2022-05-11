The R&A announce Clive Brown as new captain

Brown has been nominated by the past captains of the club and will begin his year in office with the traditional driving-in ceremony on the first tee of the Old Course on Friday, September 23.

A renowned Welsh international golfer, Brown has enjoyed a long and successful amateur career, including captaining the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team in their victorious 1995 match at Royal Porthcawl and the 1997 match at Quaker Ridge.

The Welsh Amateur champion in 1971, he made 65 appearances for his country in the 1970s in the Home Internationals, the European Team Championship and the Snowdonia Trophy. He represented GB&I at youth level in the EGA Trophy in 1972.

Clive Brown. Pic courtesy of The R&A

Brown spent seven years as a lecturer in accounting at the University of North Wales in Bangor before moving to a role at the TSB Group developing training courses for senior management. In 1992, he became a partner at Dunn and Ellis in Porthmadog. He retired in 2011 and became an associate with the firm.

He became a member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 1995 and has served on a number of committees.

He was chairman of the championship committee in 2017 and of the Open Championships committee from 2018-19.