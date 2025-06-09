Kylie Minogue: Pop icon joins the UK’s prestigious ‘21 Club’ - what is it and who does she join?
- Kylie Minogue’s most recent tour has seen the singer join an exclusive club.
- ‘The 21 Club’ celebrates those performances who have had a run of 21 sold-out concerts at London’s The O2.
- - She becomes the first female artist to achieve the accomplishment - but who does she join?
With Kylie Minogue’s recent several-night stand at London’s The O2 now completed, there’s an extra level of celebration for the former Neighbours actor as she continues her tour across Europe.
That’s because by virtue of her four sell-out performances at the London venue, the singer has now joined the ranks of Prince and Drake as a member of ‘The 21 Club’ – and in doing so, became the first female artist to join the exclusive ranks.
The ‘21 Club’ is an exclusive distinction awarded by London's O2 Arena to artists who have performed 21 or more sold-out shows at the venue. Established in 2007 to honour Prince's record-breaking run of 21 sold-out concerts, it signifies a major achievement in live performance.
Not only do they get the honour of being part of the club, but Inductees also receive a bespoke 'key to the venue,' according to Rolling Stone Australia.
Taking to social media to celebrate the inclusion, the singer wrote: 'The O2 21 Club. London… you know how much I love you already but THISSSS was special. To be the first female headliner to make the club and join PRINCE!!! Wowwwwwww. THANK YOU.'
Who else is part of ‘The 21 Club’?
As of writing, only nine performers have managed to accomplish the feat:
- Prince (inaugural member)
- Michael Bublé
- Take That
- One Direction
- Drake
- Young Voices
- Micky Flanagan
- Michael McIntyre
Michael Jackson would have also joined by virtue of the This Is It residency and would have therefore become the second member of the club, however the shows were cancelled after his death.
