Tom Grennan to headline concert in St Andrews as AIG Women’s Open comes to Fife

Singer Tom Grennan is set to perform at the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews later this summer.

The BRIT and Ivor Novello nominated singer-songwriter has been unveiled as the headline act for a special event at the competition on Saturday, August 24.

The Women’s Open, which runs from August 21-25 is expected to bring over 50,000 people to town as the biggest names in the sport take on the Old Course.

Greene has released three albums in recent years to establish himself as one of the biggest names in the music industry. He found huge success with his breakthrough album ‘Evering Road’, which included anthems ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’. His second album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ debuted at number one on the UK, and since then he has accumulated over 1.7 billion streams and over nine million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

Tom Grennan is coming to Fife to be part of the celebrations at the AEG Women;'s Open (Pic: Submitted)

A passionate golfer, Tom will perform a range of his classic alternative indie hits at St Andrews as the competition reaches its culmination. He is appearing in the Fan Festival Village which will be located on the Balgove Course.

Grennan said, “I absolutely love my golf, so it’s going to be class performing at the AIG Women’s Open this summer at St Andrews! I spend way too much time out on the course so it’s nice to be able to put those two passions together. St Andrews is the one too - the most historic course in the world! It’s going to be epic.

“The women's game is in a really exciting place right now with the likes of Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang coming through and Charley Hull representing the UK all in the top ten. I can’t wait to watch the best in the world competing at St Andrews. If I wasn't performing I'd be there watching or glued to my TV anyway!"

His announcement as the headline act is the latest landmark in the countdown to the big event landing in Fife. Tickets are now on sale at aigwomensopen.com from £20, with entry to the Tom Grennan concert priced at £55.

Zoe Ridgway, championship director, said, “There was already a huge amount of energy and excitement surrounding this year’s Women’s Open but announcing Tom Grennan as our headline act has taken that to the next level. The AIG Women’s Open combines golf and entertainment to create a unique atmosphere so it’s brilliant to have an incredible artist like Tom performing who also happens to be a huge golf fan. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening in St Andrews.”

Fans can also get in on the action at the festival village which will feature golf lessons, lawn games, mini golf, shopping, bars, food trucks and the Sessions Stage which offers a curated line-up of prominent figures from women’s sport, business and entertainment.