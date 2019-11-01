Barry pays tribute to the ‘Big O’ in Fife show

If you are a fan of the legendary Roy Orbison there is a show coming to Fife you won’t want to miss.

Following his West End Debut at The Adelphi Theatre and winning The National Tribute Awards Best Theatre tour Award, the one and only Barry Steele is set to put the rock back into ‘The Big O’ as he takes to the stage in ‘The Roy Orbison Story’.

The show is coming to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on Friday, November 8 at 7.30pm.

Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold hits and contemporary genius as Barry Steele and a fabulous cast of musicians and singers, celebrate and commemorates the musical legacy of Roy Orbison and many of his friends from the late 60s to the late 80s when The Big O was on the cusp of a phenomenal return to super stardom.

Barry is joined on stage a five-piece band and sensational guest pianist Boogie Williams as the production present original material written but never sung by Roy Orbison and showcase elements of the symphonic orchestration first heard on the recently released Albums.

This top-class production also features chart busting hits originally performed by Jerry Lee Lewis, Procol Harum, Del Shannon, ELO, Tom Petty, Chris Isaak, The Spencer Davis Group and culminates in a stunningly brilliant accolade as the whole cast comes together to pay homage to the original super group ‘The Traveling Wilburys.’

With a feelgood factor built in, this show really does have something for everyone.

Barry revealed what it is about the Big O’s music he loves so much: “Orbison’s songs not only have wonderful melodies and tunes, the lyrics are some of the most sublime ever written.

“Not only does the music take you back in time, the songs can make you

happy, sad and emotive all at the same time. His songs are quite simply timeless.”