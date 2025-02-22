Britain’s Got Talent 2025: where are the auditions filmed? Venue explained
- Britain’s Got Talent left London for the auditions this year.
- It has found a new home in an iconic venue in England.
- But where did the filming take place?
Britain’s Got Talent has found a new home for its auditions. The long-running reality show is back for its 18th series tonight.
A fresh batch of contestants are competing for the £250,000 grand prize and a slot at the Royal Variety Performance. But before we get to that stage, the auditions have to take place.
The first episode of the series will start on ITV today (February 22). Find out where the show has been filmed.
Where are the Britain’s Got Talent auditions filmed?
For series 18, ITV decided to film all of the auditions in Blackpool - instead of moving between different venues, including the Palladium in London.
The auditions have been filmed at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. The Grade II-listed entertainment complex dates back to the 1800s and features a theatre as well as a ballroom.
According to TV Zone, a source explained the choice: “The Palladium is such an iconic venue but if you compare the shows in Blackpool to the ones they have filmed in London, the audience is way more up for it there... The auditions resume in the new year and they’ll all be filmed up in Blackpool.
“Boss Simon Cowell has given the green light to the move and just wants the show to be the best it can be.”
Filming took place in late 2024 and resumed in the New Year. A guest judge was on the panel for the first batch of auditions - find out more here.
Where are the BGT live shows filmed?
For the live shows, Britain’s Got Talent will be returning to London - having skipped the capital for the auditions for the very first time. The venue for the live episodes including the final is, according to Metro, Fountain Studios - which are located in Wembley, London.
