Cast are ‘full of beans’ as panto season starts in Kirkcaldy

‘Gigantic’ fun for all the family is promised at this year’s pantomime at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

Some familiar faces will be returning to the stage for the 2019 panto Jack and the Beanstalk including David Rankine as Fleshcreep, Kirkcaldy’s own Kim Shepherd as the Fairy Nuff and Colin Little as the King.

The cast are busy learning their lines. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

But there will also be some newcomers on the Adam Smith panto stage with the highly acclaimed Stephen Docherty as Dame Trot, Martin Murphy as the Wee Willie, Kamen Brown as Jack and Charis Murray as Princess Tamara.

David Rankine said he is ‘the villain’ in the show: “I am Fleshcreep who plays the baddie in the panto,” he explained.

“He is the giant’s mate and does the giant’s bidding. He is pretty horrible to everyone he meets and finds lots of ways to be mischevious, steal things and kidnap people as well as having a laugh as well.”

David (31) has performed the role of the panto baddie a few times but he really enjoys it: “Being the baddie is very rewarding. It’s the only time of year when getting a big boo from the audience is a good thing!

Costume manager Claire Lester with Steven Docherty as Dame Trot. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“The story we tell of Jack and the Beanstalk is a bit different from the original. It has a few more characters as well as some pantomime quirks and some little ‘Kirkcaldy-isms’. Essentially though, all the main elements of the story are the same.”

While local star Kim Shepherd will be sprinkling the magic around as the beautiful fairy.

Kim (29) said: “Fairy Nuff is the magical centre of the show. She guides Jack towards the beans and helps to create the beanstalk. Along the way she tries to provide Fleshcreep with a bit more morality.

“There are some original songs in this from the production company Imagine but there will also be some tunes people will know and love.

Director of this year's pantomime Mairi Cowieson. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“Panto is fun for all the family as there’s something that appeals to all ages.”

Providing a romantic interest for Jack is Princess Tamara, played by newcomer Charis Murray (25).

She said: “This is only my second panto after doing Snow White and it is my first one at the Adam Smith. I love it so far. There is a good cast and I am really excited.”

But every panto needs a great dame and in this production the role is played by Stephen Docherty. This is the first time he has played the dame at the Adam Smith.

He said his character, Dame Trot, has a great sense of humour: “Dame Trot is larger than life, cartoon-like and a diamond in the rough of a mother. I do enjoy playing these types of characters as you get so much mileage out of them.”

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development at Fife Cultural Trust (ONFife), said: “We are committed to bringing the best in theatre to Fife and our annual pantomimes are the jewel in the crown when it comes to appealing to audiences of all ages.

“We’re delighted to have secured such a stellar cast for Jack and the Beanstalk and it is on track to be one of our best pantomimes ever – a must for every family this Christmas and New Year.”

Jack and the Beanstalk, directed by Mairi Cowieson, runs from Saturday, December 7, 2019, until Saturday, January 4, 2020.

To book tickets contact the Adam Smith box office on 01592 583302 or visit: www.onfife.com.