Full house as Kelty Clippie returns to Fife

Kelty Clippie The Musical returns to Fife after a second sell out run at Edinburgh Fringe.

The extended show is back at the Lochgelly Theatre on September 28 – and the extended show, which has now sold out, has more songs, laughs and a surprise special guest on board.

The hit show from Kingdom Theatre Company stars Jacqueline Hannan who goes for an interview to be a Kelty Clippie where she is met by ex-Nazareth vocalist, Linton Osborne.

Her driver Bob, played by Steve Ponton, convinces her to visit the legendary Kelty Club, and the show follows their comic adventures.

John Watt’s classic folk song will be heard along with original songs like I Want This, Ringing The Bell and Life In Fife.

It was written by John Murray and directed by Laura Jordan Reed.

Kingdom Theatre Company was formed in 2012 with charitable aims to promote new writing and offer work experience with public performances to student learners throughout the year but with a concentration on the Edinburgh Fringe.

It took Kelty Clippie The Musical back to the capital iNA ugust and again played to full houses.

For 2020 they plan to return to the Fringe with two new shows and possibly tour with Kelty Clippie The Musical.