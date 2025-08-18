Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will get its full reveal at GamesCom Opening Night Live 🎮

GamesCom will kick-off with Opening Night Live.

The livestream will be hosted by Geoff Keighley.

But how can you watch the announcements at home?

The curtain is set to be lifted on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 in just a matter of hours. After being announced earlier in the summer, the iconic shooter franchise is set to fully reveal its latest title at GamesCom Opening Night Live.

Geoff Keighley is back on hosting duties for the presentation, which will also feature updates from the next Resident Evil game: Requiem. It comes prior to the full start of the convention in Germany this week.

But if you aren’t in Cologne, you might be wondering how you can follow along at home? Here’s all you need to know:

When is GamesCom Opening Night Live?

Geoff Keighley speaks onstage during The Game Awards in December 2019 (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The 2025 edition of the convention is set to kick-off in Germany on Wednesday (August 20) and will run until Sunday (August 24). It is once again taking place in Cologne, Germany at the Koelnmesse.

However, before GamesCom begins in earnest there will once again be an Opening Night Live event. It is hosted by Geoff Keighley, the man behind Summer Games Fest and The Game Awards, and it will feature reveals, announcements and trailers.

It is due to take place today (August 19), it has been confirmed.

What time does GamesCom Opening Night Live start?

The livestream will take place in the evening for UK and European viewers. It is due to start at 8pm local time - so 7pm British time.

For viewers across the pond in America, Opening Night Live will start at 2pm ET/ 11am PT. So right in the middle of the working day.

The pre-show is due to begin at 7.30pm local time (6.30pm in the UK).

How to watch GamesCom Opening Night Live?

For those who are in Cologne and are attending GamesCom, tickets for Opening Night Live were available. It has been announced that these tickets are now sold out.

Viewers at home can watch the livestream on GamesCom’s website as well as on YouTube. It will be broadcast live on the Game Awards page - find it here .

What to expect from GamesCom Opening Night Live?

On its website, GamesCom promises that the show will feature: New game announcements, trailer and gameplay reveals, talks with prominent guests, a first look at gamescom events, and much more!

According to the livestream on The Games Award YouTube channel it will include the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. There is also set to be a new reveal from Resident Evil Requiem and updates on Fallout season two.

Prime Video’s video game adaptation is due to release new episodes later in the year. A trailer has yet to be released for the second series.

Have you tried out the Battlefield 6 open beta this month? Let me know your thoughts on it by emailing me at: [email protected] .